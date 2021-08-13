Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $570.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

