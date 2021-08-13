Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $21.99. 903,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,856. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,040. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

