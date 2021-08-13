Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Sells $5,188,500.00 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.78. 1,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

