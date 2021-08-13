Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Announces Earnings Results

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%.

Eastside Distilling stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 317,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,950. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

