easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $11.68 on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.02.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

