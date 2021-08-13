Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Up 1,416.9% in July

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 1,416.9% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,807,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after buying an additional 167,766 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 75.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 332,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.