Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Up 1,416.9% in July

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 1,416.9% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
