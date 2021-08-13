eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.55 on Friday. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.23.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.