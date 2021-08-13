eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.55 on Friday. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.23.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
