eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $79.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $69.55 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in eBay by 66.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.9% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.