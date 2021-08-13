ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$14.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price boosted by Stephens from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

ECNCF stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

