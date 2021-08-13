ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$14.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Standpoint Research to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Standpoint Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.
Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$10.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.60. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.89 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -105.25.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
