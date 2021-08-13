ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$14.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Standpoint Research to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Standpoint Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$10.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.60. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.89 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -105.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

