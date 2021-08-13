Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.90 Million

Analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to announce $155.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.80 million and the lowest is $153.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $380.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $568.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $607.42 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $626.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ECVT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

