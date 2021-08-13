Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.78). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

