Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $65.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

