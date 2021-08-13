Education Ecosystem (LEDU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00896783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00114907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.