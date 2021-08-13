Eight Capital Trims Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Target Price to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 54.91% from the company’s current price.

XBC has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.