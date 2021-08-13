Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

