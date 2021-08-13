Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 13,700.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,957,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMED traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 153,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. Electromedical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

