Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.94. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

