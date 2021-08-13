Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in July

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELLXF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,951. Elixinol Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10.

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

