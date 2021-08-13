Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMRAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Emera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

EMRAF traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. 960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836. Emera has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

