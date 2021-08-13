Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.74. 1,177,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,634. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

