ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading Up 0.7%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

