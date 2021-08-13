Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $20,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

