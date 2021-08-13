Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,679 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 411,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 328,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

