ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Issues Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 706,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,436. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

