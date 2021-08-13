EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Karl Robb Sells 2,044 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.96 and a 12-month high of $618.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

