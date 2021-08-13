Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Announces Earnings Results

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. Equillium has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $177.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,474.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,034 shares of company stock worth $231,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

