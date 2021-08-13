Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

