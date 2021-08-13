Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 1.41. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

