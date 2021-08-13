Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Erasca has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

