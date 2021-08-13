Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $166,469.00

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $166,469.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.06 or 0.00897782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00115306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043935 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

