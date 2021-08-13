Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 623,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,980. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

