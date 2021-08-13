Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of ERFSF opened at $139.25 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

