Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,851. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.