Evedo (EVED) Trading Up 99.1% Over Last 7 Days

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 99.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $3.77 million and $3.51 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00891718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00101719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.