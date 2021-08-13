EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVGO. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

EVgo stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 4,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,151. EVgo has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

