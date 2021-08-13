EvidenZ Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00889088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00105016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,143,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.