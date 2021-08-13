EvidenZ Hits Market Cap of $5.80 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.48 or 0.00894165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00114276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001918 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

