Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

EVFM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,389. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

