Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVFM stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Evofem Biosciences worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

