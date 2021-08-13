Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EVOK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 18,120,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,434. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

