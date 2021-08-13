Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 18,120,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.