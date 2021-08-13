Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price rose 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 3,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,065,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $600.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,675.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 446,255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 255,670 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 518.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

