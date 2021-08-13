Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Sabre stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

