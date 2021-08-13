Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $192.52 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

