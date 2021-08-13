Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 749 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 175.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after buying an additional 462,777 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 55,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05.

