Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

EIFZF remained flat at $$33.64 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

