Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,207. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.69.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

