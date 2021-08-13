EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.60 Million

Equities analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post sales of $74.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. EXFO reported sales of $70.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $288.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.20 million to $289.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $307.85 million, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 24,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EXFO in the first quarter valued at $3,996,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXFO in the first quarter valued at $527,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EXFO by 21.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EXFO in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EXFO by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

