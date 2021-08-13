Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

EXPGY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

